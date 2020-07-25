Maria Angelica Bautista (Angie), 49, born June 18, 1970 to Abelardo and Carolina Bautista in Alice, TX. Angie passed away on July 14, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital due to complications battling COVID-19. Angie was born and raised in Alice, TX and was a graduate of Alice High School, Class of '88. She was a huge Alice Coyote fan and never missed a game. Angie also was a devoted Cowboys fan she loved her boys. Though Angie didn't have children of her own, she loved all her nieces, nephews, great niece and great nephew. Angie was big on family and cherishing family time. She was the oldest of five children and was also mother hen to all of them. She enjoyed taking selfies and capturing moments frozen in time. Angie loved 80's music and if you were lucky you would catch her singing and dancing. Angie was a proud aunt of all her nieces and nephews accomplishments. She would brag about them all the time and appreciate all their hard work to accomplish their goals. She loved cooking and was famous for her potato salad especially on thanksgiving. Her beautiful memories that we shared will be cherished forever and never forgotten.



Angie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Abelardo and Hortencia Bautista; maternal grandparents, Silvano and Simona Pruneda; one uncle, Isidro Bautista; three aunts, Herminia Mata, Paula Gonzalez and Lupita Hernandez; and one sister-in-law, Crystina P. Bautista.



Angie is survived by her parents, Abelardo and Carolina Bautista Jr.; two brothers, Abel Bautista and Gerardo (Nina) Bautista; two sisters, Christina Valdez and Marisol Bautista; one nephew, Leonides (Deidra) Valdez III; three nieces, Nelisa Valdez, Alyssa Valdez, and Edith Ann Bautista; one great-nephew, Baby Leonides Valdez IV (Leo); and one great-niece, Chloe Lea Valdez.



Visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 2 p.m. that same day. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Footprints



One night a man had a dream. He dreamed he was walking along the beach with the Lord. Across the sky flashed scenes from his life. For each scene, he noticed two sets of footprints in the sand: one belonging to him, and the other to the Lord. When the last scene of his life flashed before him, he looked back at the footprints in the sand. He noticed that many times along the path of his life there was only one set of footprints. He also noticed that it happened at the very lowest and saddest times in his life. This really bothered him and he questioned the Lord about it. "Lord, you said that once I decided to follow you, you'd walk with me all the way. But I have noticed that during the most troublesome times in my life, there is only one set of footprints. I don't understand why when I needed you most you would leave me." The Lord replied, "My son, my precious child, I love you, and I would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you."



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

