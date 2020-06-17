Maria Angelica Lara
Maria Angelica Lara passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 77. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all whom knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Ruben Lara, Jr. and Ramon Lara; brothers, Israel Rodriguez, Mayo Rodriguez, and Inocencio Rodriguez, Jr.

Maria is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Guadalupe) Hernandez, Rosa Linda (Benito) Gonzalez, Roxanna Guerrero, and Raquel Perez; son, Raul (Maria) Lara; 16 grandchildren; and sister, Hilda Rubio.

The family will receive condolences on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Treviño Funeral Home in Alice, 202 Front St.; with a Liturgy of the Word to be held at 7 pm.

Trevino Funeral Home recommends anyone attending funeral services wear a face mask due to the current pandemic.
  
Written condolences for the family of Maria Angelica Lara may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
JUN
19
Liturgy
07:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
