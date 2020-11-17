1/1
Maria Antonia Garza
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Antonia Garza, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 9, 2020 at a Temple nursing home.

Mrs. Garza was born on June 13, 1923 in Alice, Texas to Isidoro Kennedy and Louisa (Soliz) Garza. She was raised in Alice and lived there most of her life until 1999 when she moved to Belton. She worked as a cook at several restaurants in Alice, TX throughout her life.  She was preceded in death by her first husband (Hilario Salinas), her second husband (Reynaldo Garza, Jr.), her daughter (Celia Salinas), and her son (Francisco Canales) as well as her parents and siblings.

Survivors include sons Robert (Mayra) Garza and Reynaldo Garza,III; daughters Sylvia Salinas (Michael) Jackson and Raquel ( Michael) Lopez; 14 grandchildren Maria Amador Olalde, Casimiro Amador, Roberto Amador, Jr., Melody Anne Lopez, Marie Alyssa Lopez, Erika Garza, Dagmar Garza, Elijah Garza, Kaylee Perkins, Mary Canales, Priscilla Canales Mitchell, Veronica Canales, Roxanne Canales Morales and Frankie Canales as well as numerous great and great great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen, TX with Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating. Dossman Funeral Home of Belton, TX was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dossman Funeral Home
2525 N Main St
Belton, TX 76513
(254) 933-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dossman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved