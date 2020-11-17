Maria Antonia Garza, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 9, 2020 at a Temple nursing home.



Mrs. Garza was born on June 13, 1923 in Alice, Texas to Isidoro Kennedy and Louisa (Soliz) Garza. She was raised in Alice and lived there most of her life until 1999 when she moved to Belton. She worked as a cook at several restaurants in Alice, TX throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her first husband (Hilario Salinas), her second husband (Reynaldo Garza, Jr.), her daughter (Celia Salinas), and her son (Francisco Canales) as well as her parents and siblings.



Survivors include sons Robert (Mayra) Garza and Reynaldo Garza,III; daughters Sylvia Salinas (Michael) Jackson and Raquel ( Michael) Lopez; 14 grandchildren Maria Amador Olalde, Casimiro Amador, Roberto Amador, Jr., Melody Anne Lopez, Marie Alyssa Lopez, Erika Garza, Dagmar Garza, Elijah Garza, Kaylee Perkins, Mary Canales, Priscilla Canales Mitchell, Veronica Canales, Roxanne Canales Morales and Frankie Canales as well as numerous great and great great grandchildren.



Graveside services were held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen, TX with Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating. Dossman Funeral Home of Belton, TX was in charge of arrangements.

