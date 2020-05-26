|
|
Maria Belen Valadez, 80 years old passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her residence after a long illness. She was a native of San Diego, a graduate of San Diego High School Class of 1958, a graduate of Texas A&I Kingsville, and was a retired school teacher after many years of teaching. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel Gonzalez, Sr. and Maria Hernandez Gonzalez and her husband, Arnulfo Valadez. She is survived by her two sons, Aluvo and Guadalupe Valadez both of Alice, Texas, one daughter, Rosie (Silvestre Munoz) Valadez of Alice, Texas, one brother, Manuel (Balba) Gonzalez of San Antonio, Texas, one sister, Carmen Gonzalez of San Diego, Texas, one granddaughter, Wilma Saenz of Alice, Texas, several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC- Government mandates and ask each guest, to follow as well. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-San Diego at 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m. that same morning followed by a Funeral Service. Burial will follow at the San Jose Cemetery in San Jose Community. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2020