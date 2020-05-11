|
Maria Dalia C. Reyes, 66 years of age entered to eternal rest on Thursday May 7, 2020. She was born on November 29, 1953 in Alice, Texas to Jose V. and Julia R. Cardona. She dedicated her life to be a loving mother to her children and a loving grandmother to her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind heart and always ready to lend a helping hand. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. A heart of gold came to a halt and working hands to a rest. God proved he only takes the best.
Dalia is preceded in death by her husband Juan Reyes Sr., a daughter Mary Munoz Sanchez and her parents.
Survivors include One son Juan (Julie Sifuentes) Reyes Jr of Alice, Texas, one daughter Elsa Reyes of Alice, Texas, Three brothers Pete (Diana) Cardona of Alice, Texas, Joe (Trisha) Cardona Jr. of Brazoria, Texas, David (Belva) Cardona of Corpus Christi, Texas and six sisters Elena (the late Bruni) Aguilar of Alice, Texas, Sylvia(Rafael)Soliz of Lake Jackson, Texas, Linda(Leticia Garcia) Cardona, Rosie(Roberto) Asevedo of Agua Dulce, Lupita (Eduardo) Asevedo of Alice, Texas and Gloria(Ted) Lopez of Alice, Texas, and her eight grandchildren Amanda, Eugene, Rafael, Xavier, Dalia, Lucian, Darrell and Drake and numerous nieces and nephews
Honoring her wishes there will be no services. The family asked to please keep them in your prayers and thoughts during their grieving time. She will continue to live in our hearts and in our cherished memories.
ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 11 to May 18, 2020