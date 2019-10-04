|
Maria Del Carmen Barrera-Najar, born on March 24, 1937 in Santo Niño, TX, passed away on October 3, 2019 at the age of 82. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Armando Najar; parents, Estanislao and Isabela Barrera, Sr.; sister, Mary Lou Perez; and brothers, Estanislao Barrera, Jr., Humberto Barrera, and Amando Barrera.
Among those left to cherish Carmen's memory are her three loving daughters, Lolly Peek (Robert), Linda Najar Guerrero (Paul), and Velma Gonzalez (Ruben); brother, Estanislao "Bud" Barrera; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as Pallbearers are, OJ Campos, Kris Campos, Tre' Vela, Jacob Guerrero, Aaron David Gonzalez, Alejandro Cabrera.
The family will receive condolences on Monday, October 7, 2019, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 9:30 AM to St. Peter Catholic Mission for a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Santo Niño Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to make donations in honor of Carmen should send them to .
