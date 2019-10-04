Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Barrera-Najar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Del Carmen Barrera-Najar


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Del Carmen Barrera-Najar Obituary
Maria Del Carmen Barrera-Najar, born on March 24, 1937 in Santo Niño, TX, passed away on October 3, 2019 at the age of 82. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Armando Najar; parents, Estanislao and Isabela Barrera, Sr.; sister, Mary Lou Perez; and brothers, Estanislao Barrera, Jr., Humberto Barrera, and Amando Barrera.

Among those left to cherish Carmen's memory are her three loving daughters, Lolly Peek (Robert), Linda Najar Guerrero (Paul), and Velma Gonzalez (Ruben); brother, Estanislao "Bud" Barrera; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as Pallbearers are, OJ Campos, Kris Campos, Tre' Vela, Jacob Guerrero, Aaron David Gonzalez, Alejandro Cabrera.

The family will receive condolences on Monday, October 7, 2019, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 9:30 AM to St. Peter Catholic Mission for a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Santo Niño Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to make donations in honor of Carmen should send them to .

Written condolences for the family of Mrs. Carmen Barrera-Najar may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now