1/
Maria Del Carmen Pulido
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With a heavy heart, we regret to inform all that our mother, Maria Del Carmen Pulido, passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1952 in Alice, Texas to Teodoro Iglesias Garcia and Josephina Garcia. Please pray for her.

Carmen is proceeded in death by her parents.

Carmen is survived by her son Frank Pulido Jr.; her two daughters, Rachel (Ricardo) Pulido Santos and Moranda Mendez; her companion, David Maurer; a sister, Noemi Elizondo; a brother, Jesus Jazo, Jr.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service and rosary honoring Carmen will be held. No public service will be held.

Facial masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.
Condolences for the family of Maria Carmen Pulido, may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved