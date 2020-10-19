With a heavy heart, we regret to inform all that our mother, Maria Del Carmen Pulido, passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1952 in Alice, Texas to Teodoro Iglesias Garcia and Josephina Garcia. Please pray for her.
Carmen is proceeded in death by her parents.
Carmen is survived by her son Frank Pulido Jr.; her two daughters, Rachel (Ricardo) Pulido Santos and Moranda Mendez; her companion, David Maurer; a sister, Noemi Elizondo; a brother, Jesus Jazo, Jr.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service and rosary honoring Carmen will be held. No public service will be held.
Facial masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.
Condolences for the family of Maria Carmen Pulido, may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.