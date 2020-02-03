|
|
Maria Delicia Sandoval, "Mary", 86, left us to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in a Wylie, Texas hospital after a long illness. She was born in Benavides, Texas on Nov. 5, 1933 to Victoria M. & Lorenzo Soliz, but was raised by Manuel Bentancourt after her father died when she was a toddler.
She was predeceased by her parents, Victoria M. and Manuel Bentancourt; her father, Lorenzo Soliz; and a sister, San Juanita Luz; along with four brother-in-laws and one sister-in-law.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Hector P. Sandoval, Sr., two daughters, Delicia Elida S. Rodriguez (Rodrigo, Sr.) of Alice and Victoria Michell S. Jones (Steven) of Wylie, Tx; two sons, Hector Sandoval, Jr. of Rowlett, TX and Richard Alan Sandoval of Euliss, TX. She has 10 grandchildren, Rodrigo (Melissa) Rodriguez, Jr., Luisa M. (Robert) Riojas, Enrique Andres (Gina) Rodriguez and Cesaer Timoteo Rodriguez all of San Antonio, TX, Audrey M. Jones, Madeline Jones and Gatlin Jones of Wylie, TX., Hector Sandoval, III of Wylie, TX, Hector Orlando Sandoval of Garland, TX, and Daniele Sandoval of McKinney, TX. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 4-9pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7pm that evening. Visitation will resume Monday, Feb. 3rd, 2020 beginning at 9am at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel before celebrating the Funeral Mass at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Alice Faternal Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2020