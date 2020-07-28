Maria Dolores Alfaro was called by her Heavenly Father on July 24, 2020, she was 85 years of age. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Many years ago, she and her friends belonged to a group at Sacred Heart Church that hand sewed quilts and donated to the needy. She loved gardening and had a green thumb. Maria Dolores was indeed an animal lover and always cared for her pet dog "Guero" and all the stray animals that knew how generous she was in feeding them. She was a loving mother, grandma, GREAT GRANDMA, SISTER, AUNT, friend and had a special love for her grandchildren who she cared for and babysat while they were growing up. She is preceded in death by her parents Tomas and Guadalupe Bernal, her husband Eustacio M. Alfaro Sr., sister San Juana Gelista, Bel McKelvey, Delma Gutierrez, brothers Aurelio "TaTa" Bernal and Ricardo "Chico" Bernal, and great-granddaughter Stella Rae Garcia. She is survived by her sons, Eustacio Alfaro Jr. (Yolanda de la Garza) , Reynaldo (Norma P.) Alfaro Sr., Eduardo "Eddie" Alfaro, Jason Alfaro, daughter, Sylvia A. (Gilbert J.) Ozuna Jr., sisters Belia Mitchell, Tina Valdez, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home of Alice, Texas with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church and burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government mandates. We ask everyone to follow the guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks inside the Funeral Home and Church. The Alfaro family would like to limit guests to immediate family and close friends during this difficult time. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the services. Condolences for the family can be left on our website at www.mauropgarcia.com.