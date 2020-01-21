|
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - Maria Elena Fadgen "Lulu", age 50, passed away January 18, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. She was born in Alice, Texas to Isidro and Maria Elena Bueno Castillo. Maria taught pre-k at the Sunshine House in Columbia, South Carolina until her retirement. She was known to many for her love of Disney World and Disney Land and devoted supporter for the Dallas Cowboys. She will forever be remembered for to her unconditional love and devotion for her husband, children, grandchildren, sister, and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isidro and Maria Elena Bueno Castillo; siblings, Isidro, Carlos, and Rene Castillo.
She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, James "Jim" Fadgen of Savannah, Georgia; sons, James Fadgen Jr. (Nikole) of Fort Bliss, Texas and Michael Fadgen of Savannah, Georgia; daughter, Tiffany Fadgen of Savannah, Georgia; sister, Rosa Anna Alvarez (Robert) of Savannah, Georgia, half-sister, Rosalinda Adelly Bueno of Houston, two grandchildren, Lily Fadgen and Gabriel Fadgen; sister in law, Sylvia Castillo, sister in law, Dr. Michele Candelore of Ft. Myers, Florida; nieces and nephews, Crystal Alvarez, Dominique Parks (Doug), Roberto Alvarez Jr, Sylvia Molina (Ricky), Carlos Castillo, Kirsten Candelore, and Jolie Candelore; and her forever puppy, Bella.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home of Alice from 5 till 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020