Maria Elena ""Nena"" Sendejo, 68, passed away August 21, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born December 22, 1951 in Alice, Texas to Jose Israel Guerra and Herlinda Munoz Guerra. Nena was a bookkeeper and later retired as an insurance agent after many years. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and cooking. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Israel Guerra and Herlinda Munoz Guerra.



She is survived by her husband, Teodoro Sendejo Sr. of Alice; children, Romeo Ortiz Jr. of Houston, Raymond Ortiz (JoAnn) of Devine, Liza Ortiz of Connecticut, Teodoro Sendejo Jr. (Melissa) of La Rosita, Christina Marie Black (D'aaron) of San Antonio, and Zelda Elisa Sendejo of San Antonio; brother, Israel Guerra (Anna) of Orange Grove; sisters, Belinda Guerra (the late Gilbert) of Alice and Esmeralda Cavazos of Alice; grandchildren, JoAnna Ortiz, Christopher Ortiz, Kira Coon, Roel Alaniz, Titus Black, Tristan Black, D'aaron Black Jr., Melanie N. Sendejo, Lauren A. Sendejo; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Family has asked due to the pandemic, they would like to keep the services for immediate family only and invited all to join them via live-stream on our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Masks are required upon entering our facilities and during all services.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9 am till 9:30 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will begin Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. that same day. Burial to follow at Sendejo Cemetery in Alice, Texas.



Pallbearers will be Teodoro Sendejo Sr., Teodoro Sendejo Jr., Raymond Ortiz, Romeo Ortiz Jr., Mario Sendejo Jr., and Julian Sendejo.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

