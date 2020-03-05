Home

Maria Elsa L. Sanchez


1949 - 2020
Maria Elsa L. Sanchez Obituary
Maria Elsa L. Sanchez, 70 years of age, passed away on February 27, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas after a long illness. She was born on September 12, 1949 in Alice, Texas to Domingo and Genoveva Longoria. She was a native of Alice, residing in San Antonio for 17 years with her companion. Elsa worked as a health care provider for 30 years. She was a hard worker and loved her clients unconditionally and would go beyond her duties for them. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved dancing, singing, barbecuing, gambling, especially playing chalupa, and going to the maquinitas. She loved all her grandchildren unconditionally. Christmas time was her favorite time of the year. She enjoyed making tamales, pan de polvo and making special family tradition treats for her children and grandchildren to enjoy. Those that knew her well will remember her for always having a diet coke and putting peanuts in her soda.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Domingo and Genoveva Longoria; and her husband, Amado Sanchez Sr.
Survivors include her companion, Rodrigo Alvarez of San Antonio, Texas; one son, Amado (Rocio) Sanchez Jr.; and one daughter, Romanita (Rene) Hernandez both of Alice, Texas; and her grandchildren, Sylvester (Lisa) Hernandez, Ashley (Albert Hinojosa) Hernandez, Lee Ann (Joe Galvan) Hernandez, Marian (Devin Martinez) Hernandez, Oscar Hernandez, Daniel Sanchez, Amado Sanchez III, Jenell Zarate, Latisha Martinez, and five great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Jerilyn, Joseph, Ashlynn and Jalynn.
Visitation will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home at 5:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Friday March 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Sylvester Hernandez, Oscar Hernandez, Daniel Sanchez, Amado Sanchez, Michael Guerra, Marky Guerra, Mario Guerra and Jose Sanchez.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020
