Maria Esmeralda "Mori" Carbajal, 74 years of age, of Alice, Texas, lost her courageous battle with cancer on June 6, 2019 with her loving family and her beloved pets by her side. Mori was born December 9, 1944 in Alice, Texas. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her wit, sense of humor, her willingness to always give of herself, and her compassion for her pet "fur babies". She was a loving and caring mother to her children and a beloved grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker that at one time or another baby-sat every niece and nephew she had. She enjoyed watching TV, going out to eat with her family and shopping at Goodwill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Luisa Liguez; her loving husband, Porfirio Carbajal Jr.; her sister, Belia Guzman; her brother, Tomas Liguez Jr.; and her brother in law, Ramon Guzman Jr.
Survivors include one son, David (Debbie) Carbajal of Cypress, Texas; three daughters, Lillian (Hector) Perez of Alice, Texas, Linda (Epimenio) Gonzalez Jr. of Cibolo, Texas, and Lori (Tim) Burgin of Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco, Texas; two sisters, Norma (Roel) Benavides of Van Vleck, Texas and Graciela (David) Chapa of Harlingen, Texas. Mori was and will continue to be blessed by being survived by ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5 pm to 9 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary being recited at 7 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 9 am at Rosas Funeral Home with funeral mass being celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 3:30 pm that afternoon. Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hector Perez, Epimenio Gonzalez Jr., Tim Burgin, Jesus Diaz, Epi Gonzalez III, David Carbajal Jr., Bryan Burgin, and David Broussard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alexander Diaz, Aiden Diaz, Alexys Diaz, Emily Broussard, Michael Broussard, Luke Broussard, and Kamilla Burgin.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 6 to June 13, 2019