Maria G. Longoria, age 69, entered to eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born November 17, 1950 to Claro and Sofia Arceo. She dedicated her life to being the greatest mother to her children and grandmother to her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her honesty and kind heart. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. A heart of gold came to a halt with God proving he only takes the best.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Abel Longoria; her parents; and her brother, Saturnino Arceo.
Survivors include one son, Abel (Yvonne) Longoria Jr.; one daughter, Petra (Jose) Perez; six brothers; four sisters; nine grandchildren: Clara Longoria, Abel Longoria III, Juan Longoria, Yvonne Longoria, Petey Longoria, Ulyssa Perez, Maria Longoria, Saul Perez, and Julian Longoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be held at 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel followed by a funeral mass at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at La Milagrosa Cemetery in Alice, Texas
Pallbearers will be Abel Longoria III, Juan Longoria, Petey Longoria, Saul Perez, Julian Longoria, Abel Longoria Jr., and Jose Perez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 13 to May 20, 2020