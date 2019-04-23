|
|
Maria Louisa Cantu passed peacefully on April 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her spouse Lee G Cantu; son George A Carreño, Jr; daughter Penny K (Arnie) Yañez; her pride and joy grandchildren Zachary and Madeline Yañez and sisters Ercilia Trejo and Rosie Canales as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Rosary and Mass will celebrate her life at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 27th at St. Paul's Catholic Church 10000 David Moore Dr., Austin TX 78748, followed by Interment at the Nature Garden at Cook-Walden/Forest Oak Memorial Park 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin TX 78749.
Maria Louisa was a staple while living in Alice as a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Women's Political Caucus.
She worked at the Jim Wells County Clerk's office as well as the Chamber of Commerce before beginning her career at Bee County College teaching the art of Typing, 10 key and shorthand.
In 1982, she moved to Austin Texas to open and run Cantu's Mexican Imports where she continued to teach patrons the magic of medicinal herbs and the power of faith and prayer.
Her smile, spark, and liveliness will be missed by all.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019