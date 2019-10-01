Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Louisa Gonzalez


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Louisa Gonzalez Obituary
Maria Louisa Gonzalez, born on August 20, 1946 in Alice, TX, passed away on September 26, 2019 at the age of 73. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Ramon R.Gonzalez; parents, Ramon and Felicita Gonzalez; daughter, Sylvia Resendez; brothers, Eduardo Gonzalez, Ricardo Gonzalez, and Ramon Gonzalez, Jr.; and sister, Maria Ester Gonzalez

Among those left to cherish Maria's memory are her loving daughter, Rose Resendez (Roel); brothers, Arnulfo Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez (Mari), Jose Gonzalez (Vicki), and Ismael Gonzalez; grandchildren, Julie Alderete (AJ), Roy Griggs, Jr., Ryan Resendez, Amaury Resendez, and Kevin Resendez; one great-grandchild, Ellie Abrigo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive condolences on October 5, 2019, from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Treviño Funeral Home; with a Holy Rosary to begin at 10:30 AM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 12:00 PM for rite of committal and interment at New Collins Cemetery.

Written condolences for the family of Mrs. Gonzalez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now