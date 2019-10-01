|
Maria Louisa Gonzalez, born on August 20, 1946 in Alice, TX, passed away on September 26, 2019 at the age of 73. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Ramon R.Gonzalez; parents, Ramon and Felicita Gonzalez; daughter, Sylvia Resendez; brothers, Eduardo Gonzalez, Ricardo Gonzalez, and Ramon Gonzalez, Jr.; and sister, Maria Ester Gonzalez
Among those left to cherish Maria's memory are her loving daughter, Rose Resendez (Roel); brothers, Arnulfo Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez (Mari), Jose Gonzalez (Vicki), and Ismael Gonzalez; grandchildren, Julie Alderete (AJ), Roy Griggs, Jr., Ryan Resendez, Amaury Resendez, and Kevin Resendez; one great-grandchild, Ellie Abrigo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on October 5, 2019, from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Treviño Funeral Home; with a Holy Rosary to begin at 10:30 AM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 12:00 PM for rite of committal and interment at New Collins Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Mrs. Gonzalez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019