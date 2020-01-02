|
|
Maria Luera Esquivel -95 years of age passed away on December 28, 2019 in an Alice nursing home. She was born September 21, 1929 in San Diego, Texas to Estanislado and Juliana Lopez Luera. She was a housewife and dedicated her life to her home and her children. Maria enjoyed gardening and loved her flowering plants. She enjoyed the outdoors, being in her yard, family gatherings and cooking home cooked meals for her family. She is preceded in death by her late husband, three sons, Vicente Esquivel, Juan Esquivel and Raul Esquivel and one daughter Ofelia Rios.
Survivors include two daughters, Esperanza Garcia and Margarita Esquivel both of Alice, Texas and nine grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020