1/1
Maria Luisa Rios
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Luisa Rios, age 94, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.   Maria Luisa enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family at bar-b-ques and she enjoyed watching them play their sports.   She loved to sew, play bingo, and watch novelas. She was a VFW Auxiliary Life member at Alice VFW Post 8621. She was a devoted Catholic and she will be dearly missed.
 
She was preceded in death by her husband, Santiago Rios, Sr., and a son, Antonio Aguilar.
 
Maria is survived by her loving family, daughter, Sylvia Bernal (Juan); sons, Santiago Rios Jr. (Linda), Rolando Rios, Margarito Aguilar (Eva), and Jose Luis Aguilar; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
 
The family will receive condolences on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St.; with a rosary to be recited at 12:30 pm.  A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 1:30 PM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM.  Interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
 
Honoring her as pallbearers will be Richard "Rick" Rios, Robert "Bobby" Rios, J. J. Bernal, Wayne Rubio, Sebastian Bernal, Acen Ruiz, Alex Aguilar and Rogelio Aguilar. 
 
Trevino Funeral Home requires anyone attending funeral services wear a face mask due to the current pandemic.
 
Condolences for the family of Maria Luisa Rios may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved