Maria Luisa Rios, age 94, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Maria Luisa enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family at bar-b-ques and she enjoyed watching them play their sports. She loved to sew, play bingo, and watch novelas. She was a VFW Auxiliary Life member at Alice VFW Post 8621. She was a devoted Catholic and she will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Santiago Rios, Sr., and a son, Antonio Aguilar.
Maria is survived by her loving family, daughter, Sylvia Bernal (Juan); sons, Santiago Rios Jr. (Linda), Rolando Rios, Margarito Aguilar (Eva), and Jose Luis Aguilar; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive condolences on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St.; with a rosary to be recited at 12:30 pm. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 1:30 PM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Honoring her as pallbearers will be Richard "Rick" Rios, Robert "Bobby" Rios, J. J. Bernal, Wayne Rubio, Sebastian Bernal, Acen Ruiz, Alex Aguilar and Rogelio Aguilar.
Trevino Funeral Home requires anyone attending funeral services wear a face mask due to the current pandemic.
