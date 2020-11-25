1/1
Maria Martinez Moreno
1945 - 2020
Maria Martinez Moreno, age 75, passed away November 23, 2020 in Alice, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born July 1, 1945 in Mathis, Texas to Antonio Martinez and Maria Gonzales Martinez. Maria enjoyed dancing, listening to music, and cooking. She had a skill and the love for sewing and a "green thumb" for plants. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her two sons, Erasmo Reyna (Julie) of Clovis, New Mexico and Jose Luis Moreno (Brenda) of Corpus Christi, Texas; five daughters, Sara R. Ramos (Marshall Sr.) of Ben Bolt, Texas, Adelfa Reyna of Center, Texas, Nora R. Almaraz (David) of Alice, Texas, Antonia R. Gonzalez of Alice, Texas, and Angelica M. Rivera (Rene) of Alice, Texas; one brother, Ramon Martinez (Rosa) of Tusuela, Texas; two sisters, Socorro Charles of Alice, Texas and Julia Nava (Manuel) of Brownsville, Texas, a niece raised as a sister, Delia Garza of Alice, Texas; 32 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited November 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Marshall Ramos Jr., Domingo "Nando" Almaraz, David Almaraz Jr., Matthew Ramos, Marc Anthony Rivera, Ryan Andrew Moreno, Javier Reyna, and Jose Trevino. Honorary pallbearer will be David "Flaco" Almaraz III.

Services will be livestreamed via Rosas Funeral Home Facebook page. Please like the page and you will notified once services begin.
Masks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
