|
|
SAN DIEGO - Maria Oralia Salinas 72 years of age passed away on August 19, 2019 in a Corpus Christi Hospital surrounded by her family.
It was her way or the highway, she didn't take anything from anybody and her head strong spirit will always remind us who was in charge. Our beautiful matriarch had the answers to everything, an ear to listen and a shoulder to cry on. Her strength and poise were well-known and respected by all. Maria Oralia Salinas, retired as a Financial Director with San Diego Independent School District after 35 years of service. She spent time with all her grandchildren. She returned to work as an election deputy for Duval County for 14 years. In her spare time she watched her Hallmark movies spent time with her family and always loved a trip to Golden Corral. She was a devout Catholic, lifetime parishioner of St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church where she served the Lord as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and enjoyed more than 10 years in the Charismatic prayer group at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a member of the Duval County Rotary Club. Above all hats, the best she wore was being a loving and devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to all.
Preceded in death by her parents Rosalio and Emma Camarillo, infant sister Margarita Camarillo, sister Emma Garza, father of her children Ubence Salinas Jr. Surviving are her children Roberto U. (Melissa) Salinas of San Diego and Gracie Salinas of Alice, two brothers Hector Camarillo Sr. of Houston and Domingo (Vilma) Camarillo of College Station, three sisters Gloria Hall of Houston, Margarita C. (Eulogio) Gonzalez of Freer, Rosalinda Guerrero of Boerne, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 4 p.m. with a Rosary recited that same evening at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 27, 2019