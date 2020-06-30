ORANGE GROVE - Maria R. Loewe 84 years of age passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side. Maria was born on December 14, 1936 in Falfurrias, Texas to Adolfo and Maria Molina Rodriguez. Maria was a radio announcer some may remember her singing along with her sister, they were known as the Rodriguez sisters. Maria also enjoyed gardening and loved plants. She enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for living out in the country in a ranch setting.



She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her companion Arnoldo Garza.



Survivors include one daughter, Maria C. (Israel Perez) Garcia of Orange Grove, Texas; two sons Robert James Loewe and Oscar Lee (Cindy) Rodriguez both of Orange Grove, Texas, 12 great grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 2, 20220 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church of Orange Grove. Burial will follow at the Orange Grove Cemetery.



Serving as pallbearers will be Oscar Rodriguez, Robert Loewe Jr., Oscar Rodriguez Jr., Jonathan Rodriguez, Ramiro Aranda and Robert Loewe III.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store