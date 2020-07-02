1/1
Maria T. Gallegos
1941 - 2020
Maria T. Gallegos, 78, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in a Sugar Land, Texas. She was born in Alice, Texas on December 3, 1941 to Crisanto and Julia Vela. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elena Jaramillo.

Maria graduated from Texas A & I with a Education Degree, and taught school in the Alice ISD and Houston ISD for many years. She was married June 5, 1960 to Luis Gallegos and they enjoyed more than 60 years of marriage together.

Survivors include her husband, Luis Gallegos of Rosenberg; her sons, Michael V. Gallegos and wife, Dennise of Rosenberg, Andrew Gallegos and wife, Sandra of San Antonio, Texas; her daughter, Yvonne Cassell and husband, Justin of New Caney, Texas; her brother, Hector Vela and wife, Blanca of Houston; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Pallbearers will be Michael, Andrew, Justin, Humberto, Hector and Cristian.

Visitation to be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary to follow at 9:30 a.m.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 801 S. Reynolds Street in Alice, Texas. Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery in Alice, Texas. Masks are required to attend.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 Saint Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial ID#12067328

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any chapter of Meals on Wheels.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
JUL
6
Rosary
09:30 AM
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
