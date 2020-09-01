SAN DIEGO - Maricela Garza was called home by her heavenly father on August 30th at 7:55pm in a hospital in Corpus Christi where she fought until her last breath to beat COVID-19. Mari is a mother of five children and six grandchildren. As they say, the beings that made her world go round, her heart palpitated with excitement as she created memories with them, her pride, and her joy. Mari's journey of motherhood began at a young age and despite much tribulation life handed her; she navigated life in a way that would portray her unconditional love to her five children. She longed to have all her children together and always tried to keep a harmonious relationship between them all-that was always her goal as any mother would want.



Her husband Fernando Garza was her saving grace as they fell in love twenty-six years ago and he hand in hand helped her, in raising her three children at the time, before bearing two of their own. Together they build a welcoming life and still, had so much more goals and dreams to accomplish. Her dreams for her future were no secret; her husband and children will make sure those dreams come to pass in her memory.



Mari took pride and excelled at her career as an American National Insurance Agent. She was frequently top tier of her sales and was going to be recognized with an award in Los Cabos, Mexico for her job well done within the company, in comparison to other agents locally and statewide. Saying Mari loved her career is an understatement. Mari had a bold extraversion personality: being sociable, energetic and talkative was second nature to her. Her career was her calling and she embraced it with her whole heart. She was an asset to American National but first and foremost she was a mother and she is already missed so deeply.



Mari carried a smile and a contagious energy that made her unique-she was charismatic and had many friends and a select circle of best friends whom she adored-You know who you are. May you never forget her memory.



She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Olivia Hernandez; biological father, Ruben G. Vela; sisters, Georgia Garza and Belinda Garza.



Survived by her mother Cecilia Casarez of San Diego, Texas; her stepfather Adan Garza; her husband, Fernando Garza of San Diego, Texas; her five children: Eddie Trevino Jr. (April M. Trevino) Eloy Guadalupe Trevino, Fernando Garza Jr., Miguel Angel Garza all of San Diego, Texas; her one and only daughter, Daniela Lynn (Javier O. Lopez) of San Diego, Texas; her brother, Ruben (Rachel) Vela of San Diego, Texas and her sisters Cindy (Joel) Salinas, Roxanna Robledo, Norma (Jesse) Canales of Kingsville, Texas and Gracie (Ralph) Saenz of San Diego, Texas. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.



Visitation will be held on Thursday September 3, 2020 at 11:30 A.M at Rosas funeral home. A Holy rosary will be recited at 12:30 that same afternoon also at Rosas Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church of San Diego, Texas. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery II



Due to the Pandemic of Covid- 19 we are living today, the family discourages the attendance of children and ask that those who attend the services to please obey the rules and guidelines by the CDC and local elected officials. The family wishes everyone to stay safe and healthy, if not available to attend the services we have kept you in mind and accommodated to have the services livestream via Facebook, at Rosas Funeral Home Facebook Page. Thank you for the thoughts and prayers.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store