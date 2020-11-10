1/1
1954 - 2020
Mario Arellano, 66, passed away on November 07, 2020 in Premont, Texas. Mario, formally of Premont, resided in Riviera with his loving wife of eleven years, Linda Trevino Arellano. He was born on July 24, 1954 in Premont, Texas to Arturo and Luisa S. Arellano. Mario was an outstanding football and track athlete still holding numerous speed records at Premont High School. He received a full scholarship to run track at Texas A&I Kingsville where he competed and won numerous awards. A few years later he joined the Marine Corp and proudly served his country. After exiting the military he got a job at the Celanese Refinery where he worked for twelve years. Mario worked for many years in the Oil business and just recently retired to spend time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers; Luis Alberto Arellano, Jose Francisco Arellano and Juan Arellano. Mario is survived by his wife, Linda Trevino Arellano of Riviera, TX, his daughters; Noemi Garcia (Cris) of Corpus Christi, TX, Maria V. Navarro (Marcus) of Corpus Christi, Monica Fragoso (Vidal) of Houston, TX and Bobbi Garza (Alvaro) of Alice, TX, one son, Robert Michael Gonzalez (Beatriz) of Houston, his brothers; Arturo Arellano (Gicelda) of Premont, Omar Arellano (Melissa) of Premont and Javier Arellano of Corpus Christi. He is also survived by his seventeen wonderful grandchildren who always loved to go and visit their "Popo". Visitation and Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Alaniz Funeral Home of Falfurrias. A Chapel Service will be conducted by Pastor Ronnie Robinson on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Alaniz Funeral Home. Burial will follow on Veteran's Day, with full Military Honors, at the Premont Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be: Omar Arellano, Javier Arellano, Arturo Arellano Jr., Zachary Tamez, Robert Jr Gonzalez, Vidal Jr Fragoso, Nicholaas Garcia, Trey Morgan and Isaiah Trevino.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
