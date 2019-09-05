|
Marion Faye Evetts, age 92, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
She was born on July 5, 1927 in Nixon, Texas to Bessie Mae Hester and Harmon Whitley Elliott. She lived most of her life in Alice, Texas. She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered at Christus Spohn Hospital in Kingsville. She was known as "Amazing Grace" because she would sing to the patients in the ICU and it would calm them.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, J. B. Evetts, Jr.; a step-son, Terry Dean Evetts; a grandson, Steven Lee Short; a great-grandson, Christopher Lee Short; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Luce Evetts.
Marion will be forever loved and missed by her son, Fred (Pam) Herron of Spring, Texas; her daughters, Darlynn (Sam) Fugate of Kingsville, Texas, Sheron Tiner of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Janet Herron of Sandia, Texas; her step-sons, J. B. Evetts, III of Alice, Texas and Mark Evetts of Portland, Texas; one sister, Annabeth Caples of Katy, Texas; seventeen grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
A Chapel Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Alice Cemetery in Alice, Texas.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Kingsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Gracias Hospice in Kingsville, Texas for their compassionate care of their loved one.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019