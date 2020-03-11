|
Marisa Irene Salinas- 42 years of age gained her angel wings on March 10, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her bedside. She fought a strong and courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. Marisa had a heart of gold always putting others' needs before her own. She was a graduate of Alice High School and attended Coastal Bend College. Marisa was also a former employee of the Circle K Store.
She is reunited in heaven with her paternal grandparents, Ines and Eduarda Salinas, and maternal grandmother, Maria Luisa Ramos.
Marisa leaves behind to cherish her loving memories her son, Korben Pagan-Salinas of Alice, Texas, her parents, Ines and Gladys Salinas, two brothers , Miguel Casarez (Jessica Hernandez) and Gabriel (Kelli) Salinas, two sisters, Rebecca (Joshua) Perkins and Elizabeth Salinas, and her maternal grandfather, Ponciano Ramos. She leaves behind twelve nieces and nephews: Cristina Casarez, Melody Casarez, Damian Pagan-Salinas, Dante Hernandez, Cristian Casarez, Heather Hernandez, Connor Perkins, Jacob Hernandez, Morgan Perkins, Greyson Pagan-Salinas, Liliana Casarez, and Miles James Salinas. She also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family will be receiving friends and relatives on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. with a rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Gabriel Salinas, Miguel Casarez, Leonardo Hernandez, Andres Hernandez, Eric Hernandez, David Gonzalez, Mark Salinas, Pablo Hernandez, Cristian Casarez and Damian Pagan- Salinas.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020