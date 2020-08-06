1/1
Marisol "Mari" Bautista
1983 - 2020
Marisol Bautista "Mari", 37, born May 22, 1983 to Abelardo and Carolina Bautista in Alice, Texas passed away on August 3, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital due to complications battling COVID-19. Mari was born and raised in Alice, Texas. She was a huge Alice Coyote fan and never missed a game. She enjoyed watching football and was a devoted Oakland Raiders fan. Though Mari didn't have children of her own, she loved all her nieces, nephews, great niece and great nephew. Mari was big on family and cherishing family time. She loved techno music and having gatherings with her family and friends around. Angie was a proud aunt of all her nieces and nephew's accomplishments. She was a caregiver to her parents whom she loved dearly. Her beautiful memories that we shared will be cherished forever and never forgotten.

Mari was preceded in death by her mother, Carolina Bautista; sister, Maria Angelica Bautista "Angie"; paternal grandparents, Abelardo and Hortencia Bautista; maternal grandparents, Manuel and Simona Pruneda; one uncle, Isidro Bautista; three aunts, Herminia Mata, Paula Gonzalez and Lupita Hernandez; and one sister-in-law, Crystina P. Bautista.

Mari is survived by her father, Abelardo Bautista; two brothers, Abel Bautista and Gerardo (Nina) Bautista; one sisters, Christina Valdez; one nephew, Leonides (Deidra) Valdez III; three nieces, Nelisa Valdez, Alyssa Valdez, and Edith Ann Bautista; one great-nephew, Baby Leonides Valdez IV (Leo); and one great-niece, Chloe Lea Valdez; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held together with her mother on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10:00 am till 1:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 1:30 p.m. that same day. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Footprints

One night a man had a dream. He dreamed he was walking along the beach with the Lord. Across the sky flashed scenes from his life. For each scene, he noticed two sets of footprints in the sand: one belonging to him, and the other to the Lord. When the last scene of his life flashed before him, he looked back at the footprints in the sand. He noticed that many times along the path of his life there was only one set of footprints. He also noticed that it happened at the very lowest and saddest times in his life. This really bothered him and he questioned the Lord about it. "Lord, you said that once I decided to follow you, you'd walk with me all the way. But I have noticed that during the most troublesome times in my life, there is only one set of footprints. I don't understand why when I needed you most you would leave me." The Lord replied, "My son, my precious child, I love you, and I would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you."

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
