Marisol Lopez, age 46, passed away April 19, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born February 12, 1974 in Alice, Texas to Juan Esteban Lopez Sr. and Minerva Chapa Lopez. Marisol enjoyed singing, mariachi music and cooking, but she will forever be remembered for her outgoing, happy character and unconditional love for her grandkids. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Juan Esteban Lopez Sr. and sister in law, Linda Lopez.
She is survived by one daughter, Anissa Munoz (Dustin) of Palito Blanco; mother, Minerva C. Lopez of Alice; two brothers, Juan E. Lopez (Delia) and Estevan Antonio Lopez both of Alice; two grandchildren, Alma Mia Munoz and Ethan Mathew Munoz; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are unable to have a public visitation. However, this will take place with the understanding that 10 people at a time be allowed to abide by the executive order from the Governor of Texas, orders of the President of the United States and CDC guidelines.
Services will be private.
Pallbearers will be Josh Lopez, Mathew Lopez, Michael Lopez, Juan E. Lopez III, Edward J. Lopez, and Matthew Frazier.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
