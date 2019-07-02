Home

Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
Marlena "Lena" Long


1944 - 2019
Marlena "Lena" Long Obituary
Marlena "Lena" Long, age 75, passed away in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, leaving behind her loving family.

Lena was born in Evansville, Indiana on April 23, 1944, to parents Evelyn Schmidt Gordon and Ernest Gordon.

She was a resident of Alice, Texas until her retirement when she moved to Ft. Clark Springs, Texas. She loved her dogs and enjoyed arts and crafts. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Henry Long and John Horalek; her brother, Marvin Gordon and sister, Joni Downey.

Lena leaves behind her three sons, Jason Marvin Long of Houston, Texas, Justin Frank Long of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Clint Long of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by Nancy Ramirez and Ember Cavazos of Alice, Texas.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 2 to July 10, 2019
