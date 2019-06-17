|
|
SAN DIEGO - Martin A. Valdez, Jr. born on January 18, 1960 passed away at the age of 59 on Monday, June 17, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital after a long illness. He worked for Weatherford for many years as a Truck Driver. He loved to Bar-B-Que with his family and was an avid Dallas Cowboy and New York Yankees fan. Martin loved his dog named Negra who was constantly with him. He is preceded in death by his father Martin G. Valdez, Survivors include his three sons, Martin "Marty" A. Valdez, Odessa Texas, Andrew M. Valdez, Alice, Texas, and Bryan Alexander Valdez, Rio Grande, Texas, His mother, Ernestina "Tina" Valdez, San Diego, Texas, two brothers, Bruno E. Valdez and Norberto Enrique Valdez both of San Diego, Texas, two sisters, Cynthia Hinojosa, San Diego, Texas and Margie B. (Joe) Nieto, Boerne, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary to be recited the same evening at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery #2. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 17 to June 25, 2019