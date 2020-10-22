1/1
Martina Gonzalez
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martina Gonzalez, age 89, passed away October 20, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born January 30, 1931 in Runge, Texas to Cipriano and Juventina Gonzalez. Martina worked at Kampie's and later at Yolanda's Flower Shop for many years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Clemente Gonzalez, Ninfa Godines, Dominga Gonzalez Rosales, Jesus "Chuy" Gonzalez, and Guadalupe Canales.
She is survived by one niece, Teresa Pereida (Roman) of Alice and one nephew, Juan Godines of Alice; one brother, Encarnacion Gonzales (Maria Elena) of Alice; and one sister, Esiquia Suarez of Alice; nieces, Diana and Clara Godines of Alice; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9 am till 9:30 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Alice Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosas Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved