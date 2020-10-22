Martina Gonzalez, age 89, passed away October 20, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born January 30, 1931 in Runge, Texas to Cipriano and Juventina Gonzalez. Martina worked at Kampie's and later at Yolanda's Flower Shop for many years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Clemente Gonzalez, Ninfa Godines, Dominga Gonzalez Rosales, Jesus "Chuy" Gonzalez, and Guadalupe Canales.

She is survived by one niece, Teresa Pereida (Roman) of Alice and one nephew, Juan Godines of Alice; one brother, Encarnacion Gonzales (Maria Elena) of Alice; and one sister, Esiquia Suarez of Alice; nieces, Diana and Clara Godines of Alice; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9 am till 9:30 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Alice Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

