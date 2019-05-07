Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Mary Helen Mata


1951 - 2019
Mary Helen Mata Obituary
Mary Helen Mata passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home on May 4, 2019 after a long illness. She was born August 16, 1951 in Houston, Texas to Benne Padron and Mary Helen De La Cruz. Mary Helen was a Licensed Vocational Nurse for many years. She was very dedicated to her profession and dearly loved her patients. She always showed love and companion to the ill. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Mary Helen was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include; one daughter, Catherine (Adam) Brunn of Alice, Texas; one son, Johnny H. Mata III of Victoria, Texas three brothers, Richard (Lolie) Padron of Houston, Texas, Alex Padron of Marion, Indiana and Michael Padron of Dallas, Texas; four sisters, Linda Soto of Houston, Texas, Cynthia Thomas of Calumet, Michigan, Carol (David) Harness of Marion, Indiana and Sylvia (Chuck) Daye of Edmond Oklahoma. Other survivors include her Nine beloved grandchildren: Adam Brunn III, Summer Brunn, Amber Brunn, Skylar Brunn, Aiden Brunn, Sailor Brunn, Johnny H. Mata III, Corina Mata, Milagro Angel Mata and numerous nices and nephews.

Honoring her wishes there will be no services. The family ask that you keep her in your memory and in your heart and to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 7 to May 14, 2019
