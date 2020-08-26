Mary (BB) (Lee) Louise Perez, 79 years old, a devout catholic, passed from death into eternal life on August 13th, 2020, with her younger sister, Lena, and younger brother, Martin by her side. She was born in Freer, TX, on January 7th, 1941. She graduated from Texas A&I with a Bachelors in Science (Magna cum laude). She worked for the Texas Department of Human Services for over 35 years. She was a Sunday school teacher at St Joseph's Catholic Church and loved to teach people about the Catholic religion. She was a servant of God as well as everyone she crossed paths with. The matriarch of the family, she cared for all of her brothers and sisters as a loving mother. She was Aunt BB to many of us, but BB was an angel on earth to all she touched. She gave freely without expecting a thing in return and showed people by example what a truly kind and compassionate person embodies. She brought us together as a family in life, and binds us together in her departure to her eternal resting place with memories that will last a lifetime and continue to teach us how to live.

BB was intelligent, dedicated, the hardest working, most spiritually in tune of the family, the leader of the pack and strongest, the most exemplary of humans, compassionate and thoughtful, honest and gentle. She was small in stature and her spirit larger than life. She had a presence that commanded respect and a gentle demeanor that made one feel like they were in the company of divinity personified. Her family and friends will carry her love and spirit and her legacy lives through each of us, because to know Aunt BB was both a privilege and gift. The kind of gift that lasts a lifetime. Aunt BB lives eternally now in God and we are cloaked in her love and forever changed by her strength.

She was preceded in death by her father, Martin Rangel Perez Sr.; her mother, Mary Lee (Haire) Perez; three sisters, Betty Jean McKenzie, Mary Christine McQueen, Daisy Delores Diaz; a niece, Elia Marie Sandoval; and a great nephew, Daniel Robert Perez.

She is survived by a brother, Edward (Delia) M. Perez Sr. from Alice Tx; sister, Lena (Errol) M. Howery from Houston Tx; brother, Larry Perez (Maria Durbin) from Corpus Christi, Tx, brother Martin (Kelley) R. Perez from Houston Tx; sister, Linda L. Perez from Corpus Christi Tx; sister, Norma J. Perez from Kingsville Tx; and her many nieces and nephews who she loved as grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12 pm till 1:30 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at 2:30 p.m. that same day. Burial to follow at Hahl Cemetery in Freer, Texas.

Masks are required to be worn upon entering our facilities and during all services. Services will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store