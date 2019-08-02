|
|
Mary Louise Wursthorn, age 75, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home in Bulverde, Texas.
She was born in Alice, Texas on August 20, 1943, to Louise Kaizer and Wilham Wursthorn. She attended school in Alice and graduated from William Adams High School in 1961.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. She worked in banking since she was 18 years old and retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 2009. She was very active with her husband in various social clubs including Jaycees. She enjoyed dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy Massey Brand, and a brother, Frank Wursthorn.
She is survived by three children, Robert Massey (Katelynn) Brand of San Marcos, Erika Kim (Chad) Yelverton of Fulshear, and Roy Mason (Susan) Brand of San Antonio; five grandchildren, Christian Brand, Luke Yelverton, Sam Yelverton, Britton Brand, and Brooklyn Brand; two brothers, Willie Wursthorn of Alice and Tom (Nancy) Wursthorn of Victoria; her sister, JoAnne (Jerome) Kalinec of Alice, and her brother-in-law, Seale Brand of Orange Grove.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
All are invited to stay following the service and gather with the family for fellowship at Holmgreen Memorial Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Regiment- Marines at www.woundedwarrior.marines.mil
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas
Condolences may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 10, 2019