Mary Prochazka-Stieler was taken by our Lord and Savior on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1931 in Corpus Christi, TX to the late Oldrich and Marie Sill. Mary is survived by her children, Charlene Quarles of Saint Hedwig, TX, Henry Prochazka (Cindy) of Somerville,TX, Augustine Charles Prochazka, Jr. (Lyna) of Alice, TX, Bobbie McDaniel (Eddie) of Longview,TX, Marilyn Ratliff (Ken) of Victoria, TX and Kathy Lawrence (Ray) of Santa Fe, TX; sisters, Angeline O'Brien of Ellis, KS, Mildred Lantz of Copperas Cove, TX, and brother, Louis Sill (Connie) of La Vernia, TX. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and a number of loving nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
Mary lived a Christian life and set an exemplary example to all who knew her. She was kind, gentle and soft-hearted. Everyone who met her loved her. She whole-heartedly loved her children, and they cherished her. Mary devoted her life to her home and family. She will be greatly missed by all.
She was a member of St Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Alice, TX and then of St Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, TX where she honorably received her 75 year pin from the Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas-KJZT. This was a true honor for her, as not too many can achieve this award.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oldrich and Marie Sill; husband, Augustine Charles Prochazka, Sr.; husband, Ernest J. Stieler; sisters, Georgie Henderson, Emily Wilkerson; brother, Frank Sill; and a great-granddaughter, Kallie Mae Ratliff.
The family would like to thank Crown Hospice for the professional care they provided. Jo Beth Bhatia, Administrator and Sherry Steeler, RN were very helpful, kind and attentive to Mary's care. The excellent concern and supervision they gave her and her family is very much appreciated. Also, thank you to the Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria for their services.
Due to the pandemic, COVID-19, and the health concerns for family and friends, Mary's family will have a "Celebration of Life" for her in February, 2021. The family hopes to see all of her loved ones at the "Celebration of Life."
