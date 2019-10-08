|
Mauricio Bandeira Teixeira, after 82 fulfilled years, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on September 22, 1937 to Elza Bandeira and Jose Vicente Teixeira in Iguatu, Ceará, Brazil. He graduated with a medical degree in 1964 from Universidade Federal do Ceará. He then came to the United States in search of further medical training and intended to return to Brazil but was granted a permanent Immigrant Visa. In 1968, he was drafted into the US Army as a Surgeon in the Vietnam War. Aware of the invaluable training he was obtaining under deployment, he accepted an extension to continue his service.
When he returned from Vietnam, he became a US Citizen and he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service. He was discharged as a U.S. Army Major, and in March of 2007, he was honored on the Texas Senate floor with a Senate Resolution #446 in appreciation for his service. He planted his roots in Alice, Texas where he spent 45 years caring for his community and family. He dedicated himself to serving his patients, never turning anyone away regardless of their ability to pay. He always gave his all and expected the best from the staff that was providing care to his patients.
In December of 1973, Mauricio married Ingrid Follak, a fellow Brazilian who was studying at Baylor University. His love for her was a guiding force in his life and it was with her support that he was able to work like he did. Dr. Teixeira was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and colleague. His greatest joys were spending time with his family and working. Surgery was not only his career but also his one and only hobby.
He will certainly be remembered for his devotion to his family and his service to the community. He invested his time and truly dedicated himself to teaching those around him. Dr. Teixeira always opened his home to family and friends and gave them an opportunity to broaden their horizons. He was a great friend and mentor to many doctors in the South Texas medical community. He also welcomed several Brazilian medical students, who spent their surgical rotations learning under him. He will always be remembered for wearing scrubs 24/7, his passion for his patients and his warm smile.
He is preceded in death by his Wife Ingrid, Father Jose Vicente, Mother Elza, Brother Bandeira, Brother-in-law Irmes Gottlieb, Aunt Lucia Helena. Left to cherish his memories are his son Fabian and wife Michelle and their daughters, Marcelly, Natally, Anna Paula and Giovanna of Alice. His Daughter Erika and her husband Jimmy and children, James, Lia and Isabel of San Antonio. His siblings, Marly Bevilaqua (Gomes), Joao Teixeira (Fatima), Maria Gottlieb, Marilene Viana (Ivo), Marco Teixeira, of Brazil and Soraia Pierce (John) of Alice. Elizabeth Machado, an extension of the Teixeira family. Also numerous nieces and nephews and many cherished friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:30pm to 6:30pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Alice, TX. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30pm that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. Internment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
