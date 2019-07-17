|
Mavis Brooks Cauley passed away peacefully at her home in San Antonio, TX, on July 3, 2019. She was born July 31, 1923, in Philip, SD, to Sidney and Dorothy Brooks. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years Paul D. Cauley and by her brothers Ralph (Mickey) Brooks and Bill Brooks. She is survived by her loving children Paula Cauley, Dallas, TX, Billy (Beth) Cauley, San Antonio, TX, Ronald Cauley, Austin, TX, Bruce (Carol) Cauley, San Antonio, TX, six grandchildren who adored her, and ten great-grandchildren. She was the owner of Mavis Cauley Realty in Alice, TX, for many years and served as President of the Alice Board of Realtors, as well as serving on the Alice Planning & Zoning Commission. Mavis taught Sunday School at First United Methodist Church of Alice and was a member of their Board of Trustees for a time. Her family was her greatest interest and she nurtured children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with her loving smile, warm hugs and great sense of humor. She and her husband P.D. Loved to travel and enjoyed many interesting trips. Mavis was an accomplished dominoes (42") player was many times a victorious partner at her kitchen table. In addition, she enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends in Alice, and in later years, with her friends at Independence Hill in San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the () or a .
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 17 to July 24, 2019