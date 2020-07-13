Maximo Vera, Jr., age 86, a man of knowledge, wisdom, and honor joined our beautiful mother, Juanita H. Vera in our Lord's Kingdom, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born in Concepcion, Texas in 1933 to his parents, Maximo Vera Sr. and Herminia R. Vera. He was a 1953 graduate of Benavides High School. His success and accomplishments with football earned him a scholarship to attend college at Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. An extremely proud and devoted loving husband of 58 years, father, grandfather, great grandfather and above all a man of catholic faith. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. He retired after 31 1/2 years of dedicated service as a District Fire Chief with the City of Corpus Christi. He was well -known and respected. He always enjoyed spending time with the family, working, farming, and ranching.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita H. Vera; his parents; two brothers, David Vera and Jose F. (Mary Louise) Vera; four sisters, Amparo Castellano, Socorro Salinas, Delfina Hinojosa and Lydia (S. G. Babe) Salinas.
Maximo is survived by his two sons, Max J. Vera and Oscar (Bertha) Vera both of Corpus Christi, Texas; four grandchildren, David Puente (Ariana) Vera, Alexis Vera, Max Jay Vera Jr. and Nathan Vera; one great grandson, Zadkiel Puente Vera; numerous nieces and nephews.
We sincerely appreciate everything he did for our family and all the life skills he taught us. May God Bless him and may he rest in peace.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we fill be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wearing masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Benavides Cemetery in Benavides, Texas.
