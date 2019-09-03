|
|
Melissa Caroline Killingsworth Claus, age 56, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was born in Falfurrias, Texas on August 9, 1963 to Elizabeth and Jack Killingsworth.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter. She enjoyed the special education department at Alice High School and loved spending time with her granddaughter, "Turtle".
She is predeceased by her father and by her grandparents, Richard and Anna Mae Edwards.
Left to cherish their memories are her loving husband of 38 years, Craig A. Claus of Alice, Texas; one daughter, Susanne (Ryan) Winkley of Leander, Texas; one granddaughter, Isabella Winkley of Leander, Texas; her mother, Elizabeth Killingsworth of Alice, Texas; and one sister, Elaine (Phil) Buchwald of Vermont.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019