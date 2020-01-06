Home

Melissa (Spencer) Huey


1971 - 2020
Melissa (Spencer) Huey Obituary
FREER - Melissa Spencer Huey – 48 years of age gained her beautiful angel wings on January 1, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on April 20, 1971 in Alice, Texas to Diana Santos Townsend. She enjoyed spending time with her Children and Grandchildren, Camping, Fishing, attending all the School events and spending time with her husband. Her hobbies were fixing anything that was broken, watching Hallmark and Lifetime movies and just spending time outdoors. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many and was the strongest woman we knew. She was a graduate of Freer High School Class of 1989.

She is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather Diana and C.B. Townsend, Maternal Grandfather Domingo Santos Sr. and her parents in law Becky Young and Kenneth Huey.

Survivors include her husband of 24 years of marriage Ricky Huey of Freer, Texas, three sons Kenneth Scott Huey of Freer, Texas, Clifton James (Lindsey) Huey of George West, Texas and David Wayne (Emily) Huey of San Antonio, Texas five daughters Dalilah (Ariel) Spencer of Freer, Texas , Alyssa Huey of Freer, Texas, Ericka Annette Huey of San Antonio, Texas, Jennifer Diane (Dennis) Talbott of San Antonio, Texas and Jaclyn Nicole( John) Mills of Rosenberg, Texas, two brothers Anthony Townsend of Corpus Christi, Texas and Benjamin (Bobby Jo) Townsend of Three Rivers, Texas , one sister Amy Garcia of Freer, Texas, two Grandchildren that she raised as her own children chloe Spencer and Haydee Spencer both of Freer, Texas and her Maternal Grandmother Alba Santos of Freer, Texas. other survivors include 17 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild numerous nieces, nephews, Cousins, aunts, uncles and many Friends

Visitation with the family present will be held Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Faith Christian Center of Freer, Texas. Funeral Service will be conducted at 1:00P.M. burial will follow at the Halh Park Memorial Cemetery of Freer, Texas. Joe Carrales will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Xavier Gonzalez, Tyler Stewart, Oscar Gonzalez, Domingo Santos Jr. J.D. Uribe and Raul Santos.

Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020
