Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
Melvina Lynn Griggs Littlefield


1956 - 2019
Melvina Lynn Griggs Littlefield Obituary
Melvina Lynn Griggs Littlefield, age 63, passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, April 5, 2019.

She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on January 8, 1956 to Mary and James E. Griggs.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed helping people. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Melvina will be forever in the hearts of her children, Alton Joe (Cassie) Griggs of Somerville, Texas, Mary Regina (Robert) Lopez of Georgetown, Texas, and Bridget Gail Hinson of Mountain Home, Texas; her three grandchildren, Joshua Wasser Lopez, Jacob Wasser, and Carolina Griggs; her brother, James E. Griggs, Jr. (Cheryl) of Alice, Texas and two sisters, Glenda (Steve) Black of George West and Jennie Griggs of Alice, Texas; her aunt, Jennie Lee Miles of Corpus Christi, Texas and her uncle, Jimmy Correu of Dallas, Texas.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church in Alice with Pastor Ronald Morales officiating. Graveside service will follow at Alice Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.

Condolences may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019
