Michael Anthony Acevedo
1978 - 2020
FREER - Michael Anthony Acevedo, 42 years of age, went to be with the Lord and his mom on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born in Dallas, Texas on February 22, 1978 to his parents, Antonio and Manuela Acevedo. He attended school in Freer and was very active in all sports. He enjoyed golfing, barbequing and was a avid Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Manuela Acevedo.

Michael is survived by his wife, Renee C. Acevedo of Freer, Texas; his two sons, Michael Anthony Acevedo and John Clarke; one daughter, Nikki Leandra Acevedo; one grandson, Donavan Acevedo; five sisters, Anna (John) Hagen of Maypearl, Texas; Alicia (Henry) Chavez of Freer, Texas; Sandra (Rene) Rodriguez of Hebbronville, Texas; Lydia (Letty) Narvais of Freer, Texas; and Lorie (Deric) Enter of Green Cove Springs, Florida; two brothers, Antonio (Selina) Acevedo Jr. of Zapata, Texas and Martin (Kaylin) Vega Jr. Of Freer, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in Freer, Texas with a Funeral Service to be held at 11:00 a.m. that morning. Interment will follow at the Hahl Memorial Cemetery in Freer, Texas.

Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 27 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garza Funeral Home - Freer
120 Sun Avenue
Freer, TX 78357
(361) 394-6161
