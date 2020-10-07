Michael Jay Kirby was born 1956 in Hanford, CA. and died on Tuesday the 6th of October of 2020. Michael or "Mike" as he was known, served in the Army and The Marine Corp. with his rank being a Private 2nd class. He was the middle son out of three and he was the third child out of six. Mike joins his mother, Virginia R. Scheetz, his father, Arthur F. Kirby, brothers, Charles and Joseph, sisters Rebecca and Jeanie. He leaves behind his daughter, Angela, stepfather, Francis "Pops" Scheetz, older sister, Dora "Dodie" Cozart, and many nieces and nephews.



