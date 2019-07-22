|
Michael Rene Buentello, age 41, passed away July 20, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born September 1, 1977 in Falfurrias, Texas to Rene and Cynthia Buentello. Michael worked in the electronic industry for numerous years. He worked at AT&T and a techinician, Advanced measurements as an e-tech, and Accuvitive Tech as an e-tech. He enjoyed barbecuing, hunting, fishing, and listening to music. Michael was an avid Dallas Cowboys Football and Texas Rangers Baseball fan. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rene Buentello; grandparents, Juan Buentello; and Anastacio and Estella Canales.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Cynthia Buentello and Manuel Hinojosa of Alice; brother, Rene Buentello Jr. of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Marlena Gomez (Greg Cruz) of Alice, grandmother, Albesa Buentello of Alice; aunts and uncles, Yolanda Gonzalez (Tomas), Blanca Hughes (Carlos), Pam Rodriguez (Fidel), and Sylvia Olivares; nieces and nephews, his baby girls, as he referred to them " Taylor Gomez (Anthony Rodriguez), Lourdes Gomez (Leve Lynch), Juliana Gomez", and his Baby boy " Robert Rene Gomez"; Alexandria Buentello, Daniella Buentello, Adyson Buentello, Logan Buentello, great-niece and great-nephews, Anniston Joie Rodriuguez, Drew Anthony Rodriguez, and Leve Lynch III; and special cousins, Marissa and Rene Vela, Charlie and Jessica Hughes, and Gilbert Martinez
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a prayer service being held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Open Door Community Church in Alice. Burial to follow at Barrera Cemetery in Palito Blanco.
Pallbearers will be Greg Cruz, Anthony Rodriguez, Leve Lynch, Charlie Hughes, Gilbert Martinez, Gilbert Gutierrez, Albert Gutierrez, Rene Buentello Jr., Gabe Chapa, and Rene Vela. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Rene Gomez and Logan Buentello.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 22 to July 30, 2019