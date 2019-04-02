|
Miguel M. Jasso Sr., 69 years of age, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born January 12, 1950 in Alice, Texas to Maria and Trinidad Jasso Sr. He worked as a pipefitter in the oilfield for many years. He enjoyed spending his time hunting with his son, grandson and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Rafaela Alaniz; one brother in law, Evaristo Castillo Sr. and one niece, Thelma Vera.
Survivors include one son, Miguel "Michael" (Melissa) Jasso Jr. of Alice, Texas; three daughters, Priscilla (Ray) Soliz of Mathis, Texas, Benita "Mable" Jasso (Felipe Aguayo) of Alice, Texas, Michelle Jasso (Billy Shields) of Oklahoma; one sister, Linda Castillo of Alice, Texas; two brothers, Uvaldo (Amelia) Jasso of Michigan, Trinidad (Paula) Jasso Jr. of Alice, Texas; nephews, Agapito (Janie) Alaniz of Alice, Texas, Trinidad (Vickie) Castillo Sr. and 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and numerous of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with A rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roberson-Collins Cemetery
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019