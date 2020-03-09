|
Mingo "Mingito" Lopez, age 26, passed away March 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born August 3, 1993 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Domingo Lope and Cynthia Lara. Mingo had a strong work ethic and worked in the oilfield industry. He enjoyed hanging around with his friends and always brought joy and laughter to the gatherings. He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor and his unconditional love for his children. Mingo was a loving father, son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Lopez Jr.; paternal grandparents, Domingo Lopez Sr. and Esther Lopez; maternal grandfather, Juan Ramirez; aunt, Eliza Cruz, and uncle, Alfonso Lopez.
Mingo is survived by his children, Aaliyah Lopez, Alianna "Bear" Lopez; Mingo Lopez Jr., and Axel Domingo Lopez; mother, Cynthia Rosas (Romeo) of Alice; grandmother, Maria Ramirez of Alice; brothers, Eddie Trevino of Alice and Domingo "Kush" Lopez III of Fort Worth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roger Flores, Juan Salas Jr., Leroy Lopez Jr., Justin Lopez, Eric Cano, and Robert Rios. Honorary pallbearers will be Kidmond Vela and Leo Rios.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020