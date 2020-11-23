1/1
Modesto Trevino "Mole" Ortiz
1944 - 2020
ORANGE GROVE - Modesto "Mole" Trevino Ortiz, age 76, passed away November 19, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Modesto (Mole) Trevino Ortiz was born February 4, 1944 to Adan Ortiz Sr. and Olivia Trevino Ortiz on Knolle Farm in Sandia, Texas. He attended school in Orange Grove, Texas. At a very young age, he helped his parents with working in the cotton fields where he developed a strong work ethic. He had a love for construction that led him to build his own home for his family and many other projects throughout Orange Grove. There was no other love greater than the love he had for his daughters. In his most recent years, he enjoyed the company of his friends and family, drinking coffee and reading the newspaper at Stripes in Orange Grove, Texas. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adan and Olivia Ortiz Sr.; two brothers, Hector Ortiz and Enoel Ortiz; and one grandson, Edward Martin Perez III.

He is survived by three daughters, Lucy Ortiz of Katy, Texas, Vivian "Pebbles" Ortiz Polston of Orange Grove, Texas, and Priscilla Ortiz (Victor Lugo) of Katy, Texas; siblings, Minerva Scott of Orange Grove, Texas, Amalia Silva of Stafford, Texas, Evangelina Mendoza of Kingsville, Texas, Rachel Gamez (Edward III) of Edinburg, Texas, Olga Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas, Adan Ortiz Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, and Joe Ortiz (Mary) of Orange Grove, Texas; sister in law, Julia Ortiz of Orange Grove, Texas; five grandchildren, Troy Austin Polston, Chance Prather, Olivia Estelle Polston, Jace Rux, and Maximiliano Manuel Lugo; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Griselda Prather and Hunter Eli Polston; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church. Services to conclude at the church.

Services will be livestreamed via Rosas Funeral Home Facebook page. Please like the page and you will notified once services begin.

Facemasks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.
