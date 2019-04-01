Home

Services
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Primera Iglesia Bautista
San Diego, TX
View Map
Resources
Moises "Moy" Ruvalcaba Sr.

Moises "Moy" Ruvalcaba Sr. Obituary
SAN DIEGO - Moises "Moy" Ruvalcaba Sr. passed away at his home on March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a Farmer and Rancher most of his life. He also worked in construction pouring concrete. He enjoyed playing cards and Bingo with his friends at the Real Civic Center in San Diego. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather- great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Anselma Ruvalcaba, his wife Oralia G. Ruvalcaba, son Luciano Ruvalcaba, brothers Bruno and Valente Ruvalcaba, sisters Guadalupe Ruvalcaba Olvera , Lucia Ruvalcaba Olvera and Elvira Ruvalcaba Olvera, Surviving are his children Isabel Soliz of San Diego, Ester (Lorenzo) Varela of San Diego, Elizabeth Ruvalcaba of Valle Hermoso,Tamps, Rosa (Faustino) Soliz, Maria (David) Munoz Soliz, Gabriela (David) Garcia, Julissa Soliz all of San Diego, Sons: Manuel (Martha) Ruvalcaba of Alice, Juan (Minerva) Ruvalcaba of Valle Hermoso, Tamps, Isaac (Cecilia) Ruvalcaba of Baja California, Moises (Doris) Ruvalcaba Jr., Rigoberto (Priscilla) Ruvalcaba, Reynaldo (Maria) Ruvalcaba all of San Diego, one brother Miguel Ruvalcaba Olvera of Donna, sister Petra Ruvalcaba Olvera of Alvarado, Texas, 37 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: Reynaldo Ruvalcaba, Juan Ruvalcaba, Rigoberto Ruvalcaba, Isaac Ruvalcaba, Nefi Luna, Fausto Soliz, Moisés Ruvalcaba, III, Iván Ruvalcaba, David Garcia, III, and Victor Soliz. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 9 pm at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Manuel Caso Jr. officiating. Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Primera Iglesia Bautista in San Diego, Texas. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery No.2. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.maruopgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 9, 2019
