Narciso "Chicho" Garcia of Alice, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 65 after a long battle with Lupus. He was born in Alice, TX to Concepcion and Amada Casas Garcia. He was a lifelong resident of Alice.
Narciso, "Chicho" as he was affectionally known as, was a simple, humble man with a big heart, and a great sense of humor. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which brought him peace throughout his life and in his final days.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Narciso was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Feliciano Garcia; and sister, Esmeralda Benavides.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Rosa Garcia of Alice; daughters, Cindy (Luis) Rangel and Mandy Garcia; grandchildren, Tiffany, Liliana, Alejandro, and Adela; great-grandson, Finn; and great-granddaughter arriving in December, baby Charlotte all of Corpus Christi, TX; brothers, Adan (Armandina) Garcia of Willard, OH, Ben (Terry) Garcia, David Garcia, and Israel (Juanita) Garcia all of Alice; sisters, Baudelia Arredondo of Plymouth, OH, Viola G. Ambriz of Fl, and Sylvia Cruz of Alice.
At the families request all services will be private due to the pandemic.
Services entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, TX.
