Nicolas Cardenas Jr., age 43, joined our Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by his friends and family. He fought a long, hard, and winding battle of colon cancer. He won. Nick was born on December 17, 1976 in Alice, Texas. He was a Sr. Fluids Engineer with Ironman. If Nick was needed, he was always there with a smile, ready to complete the job, no matter what state it was. He also worked with Trinidad Drilling for many years, where he met so many new friends and impacted so many lives. Nick loved spending time with his three daughters and his beloved bulldog, Spike. He loved fishing, watching NFL games, going to concerts and going to Las Vegas. He also loved barbecuing, going to Concan, bowling, and hanging out with family and friends. Nick had a great sense of humor; he was the life of every party and is going to be truly missed.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carmen and Ventura Cardenas; paternal uncles, Ventura and Daniel Cardenas; mother in law, Rachel Ramos Garcia; maternal grandparents, Seledonio and Anita Zepeda; maternal aunts, Esperanza Zepeda and Beatrice Z. Tijerina; maternal uncle, Seledonio Zepeda Jr.; maternal cousin, Ruben Anthony Tijerina.

Nicolas Cardenas Jr. is survived by his wife of 20 years, Melissa Hernandez Cardenas; his father, Nicolas Cardenas Sr.; his mother, Rose Ann (Roger) Garza; his second mother, Sandra Cardenas; father in law, Raul Garcia; three sisters, Carmen (Jay) Martinez; Danielle Cardenas, and Melanie Salinas; one brother, Rolando Cardenas; three daughters, Kaila A. Cardenas, Mirella I. Cardenas, and Nevaeh L. Cardenas. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews that he truly loved and his hundreds of friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be John Ayala Jr., Victor Gaza, Rolando Cardenas, Michael Ayala, Javier Ramos, Fabian Ramos, Alex Moscot, and Ruben Garcia.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

